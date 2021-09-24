$0.43 EPS Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPX by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. SPX has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

