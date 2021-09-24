$0.57 EPS Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%.

FND has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,590 shares of company stock worth $47,305,015 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,078,000 after buying an additional 126,916 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,534 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $856,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $132.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.96.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.