$0.62 EPS Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.67. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JELD. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

In other news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JELD-WEN by 1,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 708,829 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 126,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.50.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

