-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PolyPid in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on PolyPid in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,796. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PolyPid in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

