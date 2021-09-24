$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

