$1.28 EPS Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.25. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBUU. Raymond James cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. 3,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,175,000 after purchasing an additional 942,398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 346,751 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,414,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.