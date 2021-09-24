$1.31 EPS Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.66. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.43.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.41.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

