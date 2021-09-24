$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $135.17. 525,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,822. Xylem has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.35 and a 200 day moving average of $118.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

