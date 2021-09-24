$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to post sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $8.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.60.

SPGI opened at $451.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.45. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $456.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in S&P Global by 147.8% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,463,000. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 97.1% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,043,000 after purchasing an additional 627,003 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

