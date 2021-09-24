100,000 Shares in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,456,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIQ opened at $9.73 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

