127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) Given “Buy” Rating at Bloom Burton

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bloom Burton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

127619 has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.07.

Get 127619 (MDN.TO) alerts:

About 127619 (MDN.TO)

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.