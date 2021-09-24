1,334 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Carvana by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,227,000 after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Carvana by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $18,349,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $183,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,090,434 shares of company stock valued at $362,765,074 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.08.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $319.25 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $179.24 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.86 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

