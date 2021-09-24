$134.85 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post $134.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.00 million and the highest is $140.70 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $124.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $557.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $578.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $570.58 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $608.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $47,005.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,176. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 107.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

WRLD traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $197.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,216. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.31 and a 200-day moving average of $160.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

