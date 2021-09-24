$161.78 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post $161.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.80 million and the lowest is $144.40 million. Repligen posted sales of $94.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $632.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $644.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $751.07 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $790.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

RGEN traded up $11.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.21. 498,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,048. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 181.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.80. Repligen has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

