16,878 Shares in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Bought by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,878 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 29,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BXS shares. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

