17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Issues Earnings Results

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

17 Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group by 868.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 702,568 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 11,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 44,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

