1,828 Shares in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PhenixFIN in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the first quarter valued at about $827,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.74 per share, with a total value of $87,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PhenixFIN in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

PFX stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.79. PhenixFIN Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $2.57. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PhenixFIN Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About PhenixFIN

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

