1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Gap Down to $45.99

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.99, but opened at $44.71. 1st Source shares last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 4 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get 1st Source alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $81.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.50 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. Research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $208,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 33.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 213,207 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.