$2.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $12.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,135. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.52. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

