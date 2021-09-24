2,099 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Acquired by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,029,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $191.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

