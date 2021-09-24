$23.22 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report sales of $23.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.60 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $18.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $90.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $91.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $128.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,011,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,032. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 0.71. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,879 shares of company stock valued at $14,550,872. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,235 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

