2,380 Shares in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

RDOG stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72.

