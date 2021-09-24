$258.82 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post sales of $258.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.00 million and the highest is $260.63 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $297.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PJT Partners by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PJT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.10. 1,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,610. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

