$266.72 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will report sales of $266.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.20 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $235.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after buying an additional 293,989 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,016,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 37.3% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,167,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 588,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $49.32 on Friday. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

