2,992 Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Integer by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1,798.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 9.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.78. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. Analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

