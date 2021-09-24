$30.21 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce $30.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.90 million to $49.50 million. Tellurian reported sales of $14.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $87.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.44 million to $145.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $505.36 million, with estimates ranging from $22.31 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

TELL stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.72. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 51.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 105.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 11,085.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,757 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 46.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,361 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

