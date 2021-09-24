$35.00 Million in Sales Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to post sales of $35.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Mirati Therapeutics posted sales of $11.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $32.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $65.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $67.82 million, with estimates ranging from $4.34 million to $166.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mirati Therapeutics.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,883. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $131.46 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.99.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.