35,000 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Celsius by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 47,904 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.14. 13,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,839. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $99.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 712.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

