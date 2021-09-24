$37.35 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce sales of $37.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.59 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $31.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $146.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $189.14 million, with estimates ranging from $184.40 million to $195.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,586,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,265,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 444.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 61.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.75. 18,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,500. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

