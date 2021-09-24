38,440 Shares in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

Shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $18.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 358.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

