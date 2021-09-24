$420,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will post sales of $420,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190,000.00 to $710,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $5.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 million to $7.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $56.96 million, with estimates ranging from $27.18 million to $71.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of KDMN stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 49,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,730. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.63. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.