45,153 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.77. The stock had a trading volume of 116,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,693. The stock has a market cap of $433.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

