$47.33 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to post $47.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.90 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $58.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $194.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $195.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $180.77 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

IBCP stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. 2,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,537. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $455.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.