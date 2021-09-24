50,000 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Acquired by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFVI opened at $9.67 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

