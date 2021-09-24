561 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Elevation Capital Advisory LLC

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 561 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Tesla comprises approximately 0.2% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $601.22.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,928,197. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $10.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $764.07. 777,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,881,129. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.30 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $756.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.24, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $707.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $672.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

