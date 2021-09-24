5,958 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

