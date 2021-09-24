$610.50 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will report sales of $610.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $565.08 million to $683.00 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $593.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after buying an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 330,602 shares in the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

