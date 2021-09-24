6,393 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 13.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.63.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $401.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.20. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

