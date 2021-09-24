6,393 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 126.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.63.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $401.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.20.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

