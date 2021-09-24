67 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $525.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $639.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $939.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $508.50 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $834.31.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

