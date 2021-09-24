6,747 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

