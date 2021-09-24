$70.30 Million in Sales Expected for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) to report sales of $70.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.80 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $408.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $443.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $789.70 million, with estimates ranging from $781.00 million to $798.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akumin.

Get Akumin alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKU. National Bankshares raised their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Clarus Securities lifted their price objective on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Akumin stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. 12,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,027. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. Akumin has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $206.54 million and a PE ratio of 237.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akumin during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akumin during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in Akumin by 137.2% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Akumin during the first quarter worth approximately $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akumin (AKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.