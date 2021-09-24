897 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $211.38 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.99. The company has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.05.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

