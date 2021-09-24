8,970 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

JNPR opened at $28.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

