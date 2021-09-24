9,136 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $53.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

