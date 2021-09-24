A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.50% of A10 Networks worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 182.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 79.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $93,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $115,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATEN. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.93. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,310.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201 over the last three months. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

