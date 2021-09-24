AAR (NYSE:AIR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AIR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. 5,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,107. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. AAR has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at $899,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAR stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 227,634 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.96% of AAR worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

