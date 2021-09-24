AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Friday, September 17th. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.53.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. Equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

