abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Wix.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 80.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX opened at $208.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $196.19 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

