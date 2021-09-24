abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $659.73.

Shares of HUBS opened at $734.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.28 and a 12 month high of $736.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $652.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.77 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,346 shares of company stock worth $16,279,162. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

